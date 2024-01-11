Trump’s civil fraud trial: Closing arguments to begin

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Oct. 18, 2023 in New York City. (Jeenah Moon/Pool via Getty Images, File)

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York.

Arguments will begin after authorities responded to the home of the judge presiding over the case, Judge Arthur Engoron, due to a bomb threat, The New York Times reported. It was not immediately clear whether the threat would delay proceedings, which are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EST.

Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization are accused of lying for years about the value of their properties to get more favorable terms from lenders and insurers. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the lawsuit in 2022, said Trump and his team inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion a year.

Trump says he still hopes to speak in court Thursday

Update 10 a.m. EST Jan. 11: Trump reiterated his claims that the case in New York amounted to “election interference” as part of a “terrible witch hunt” against him in a statement delivered to reporters outside the courtroom on Thursday.

The former president said he still hopes to deliver closing remarks after Engoron declined to allow him to speak without limits on what he could talk about.

The judge said Trump would not be allowed to introduce new evidence, testify, comment on “irrelevant matters,” “deliver a campaign speech” or attack him, his staff or the New York State Court System in closing remarks.

“It’s interference,” he said. “Its political interference, and it’s something that shouldn’t be allowed.”

Trump’s attorneys to deliver closing arguments first

Update 9:55 a.m. EST Jan. 11: Attorneys for Trump told Engoron that they expect their closing arguments to take about two hours on Thursday before James’ team delivers their remarks.

In court records, attorneys indicated that they will argue that most of the transaction detailed in the complaint from James’ office are time-barred and that James’ team failed to show the fraud had any “Real-World Impact,” among other things. Attorneys for the former president’s sons emphasized in a filing that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump relied on the work of others and did not prepare financial statements himself.

Original report: Trump has denied wrongdoing, calling the trial “RIGGED AND UNFAIR” in a social media post on Wednesday.

Last week, an attorney for the former president asked Engoron to allow Trump to deliver a portion of their closing arguments. The judge said he was “inclined to let everyone have his or her say” with the stipulation that Trump agreed to talk only about “the relevant, material facts that are in evidence, and the application of the relevant law to those facts.” Engoron said Trump would not be allowed to introduce new evidence, testify, comment on “irrelevant matters,” “deliver a campaign speech” or attack him, his staff or the New York State Court System.

The judge declined to let Trump speak after his attorney said he would not comply with the provisions. Attorney Chris Kise said the restrictions, which Engoron characterized as “reasonable, normal limits,” were “fraught with ambiguities, creating the substantial likelihood for misinterpretation or unintended violation.”

Trump’s team expects to spend about two hours delivering closing arguments, after which James’ team will deliver their remarks.

“For years, Donald Trump engaged in significant financial fraud to enrich himself and his family,” James said Thursday in a statement ahead of closing arguments. “No matter how rich or powerful you pretend to be, no one is above the law.”

In September, Engoron ruled that fraud had been committed and that the former president, his sons and other executives are liable, NPR reported.

The trial could cost Trump hundreds of millions of dollars and bar him from doing business in New York.





