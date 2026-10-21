Tyler Cameron, Tate Madden announce pregnancy on ‘DWTS’

File photo. Tate Madden and Tyler Cameron made a big announcement during "Dancing with the Stars" "Dedication Night."

Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden made a big announcement during “Dancing with the Stars” “Dedication Night” on Tuesday.

The runner-up during the 15th season of “The Bachelorette” and his interior designer fiancée are expecting their first child together, People reported.

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Cameron and Sharna Burgess, his pro partner on “DWTS,” performed a contemporary routine to “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran and dedicated the dance to mothers everywhere, including Cameron’s mother, who died in March 2020, according to the magazine.

Cameron and Madden, who announced their engagement in August, learned about the baby’s gender during the show.

“I get to be a girl dad,” Cameron said. “What a gift, what an opportunity.”

Tyler Cameron and Fiancée Tate Madden Reveal They’re Expecting First Baby on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/12HuhRF5Gi — People (@people) October 21, 2026

The couple told People that they are “so excited” about their new arrival.

“It’s going to change everything in our lives,” Cameron, 33, told the magazine. “Our parents gave us a great life, and I want us to give this little baby an even greater life. Everything that we learn from our families (I want to) take the best of it and instill it into our kids.

“(Our child) is someone I get to love on and help grow. I’m excited. Being a parent is the most important job in the world.”

The couple told People they learned that Madden was expecting shortly after they became engaged.

“The night we got back from getting engaged, I took the (pregnancy) test,” Madden, 33, told the magazine. After seeing the positive result, she went to Cameron and said, “You’re not going to believe this.”

The couple then relocated to Los Angeles, where Cameron was preparing to compete in Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“We’ve been in a whirlwind ever since we found out,” Cameron told People.

Aside from telling a small group of friends and family, Cameron and Madden have kept their pregnancy news a secret, the magazine reported. The couple was hoping Cameron would reach “DWTS” “Dedication Night” so they could announce the news publicly.

“We thought it would be a really amazing way to reveal the baby and celebrate the baby,” Cameron told People.

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