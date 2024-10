Stores closing FILE PHOTO: Walgreens announced it plans to close 1,200 locations. (M. Suhail - stock.adobe.com)

The pharmacy chain Walgreens is planning to close 1,200 locations, the company announced on Tuesday.

The company previously announced it had plans to close 300 underperforming locations, CNN reported. The new number includes those stores.

In all, Walgreens plans to close 500 locations over the next year.

The company had more than 8,000 stores in the U.S. as of August 2023, Reuters reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





