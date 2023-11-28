Woman accused of passing counterfeit money attempted to eat fake bills, police say

The South Florida woman attempted to eat and swallow $200 worth of fake bills, police said.

Zipporah Abraham: The South Florida woman was charged with third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills. (Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MIAMI — A South Florida woman accused of trying to pass counterfeit money at a Walmart allegedly tried to hide the fake bills while being arrested by attempting to eat them, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation online booking records, Zipporah Anna Abraham, 38, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, at about 10:20 a.m. EST, Abraham allegedly attempted to pass off the bogus bills to customer staff members at a Walmart in North Miami Beach, WPLG-TV reported. That led workers to contact the store’s loss prevention office, according to the television station.

Investigators said the unpaid items that Abraham attempted to leave the store hidden inside a bin were worth more than $850, WFOR-TV reported.

According to the arrest report, a Miami-Dade County police officer asked Abraham to remove her jewelry so they could place her under arrest. That is when she allegedly attempted to eat and swallow $200 worth of the counterfeit bills, USA Today reported.

Abraham was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, online records show. Bail was set at $10,000 bond.

A court date has yet to be set, according to online records.

Latest trending news:
On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!