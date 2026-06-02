Woman blames stomach pains on bad nachos, it was twins

FILE PHOTO: A woman thought bad nachos were causing her stomach pains. It was twins who were coming early.

A woman who was celebrating Memorial Day weekend with her family at a campsite thought the nachos she had eaten had caused her stomach pains, but it wasn’t.

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Shelbee Dugger-Kemp, 30, was 31 weeks into her pregnancy, so because of the pains, she headed to a hospital, People magazine reported.

Dugger-Kemp was a mom of four from the age of 4 to 9, so she has experience giving birth, and figured it would be a quick trip and she’d be back to camp.

But no pregnancy is the same.

And less than 10 miles into the drive, the food poisoning pains she thought she had turned into contractions, the “Today” show reported.

An ambulance would have been 20 minutes away, but that was not going to be enough time, so she told her grandmother-in-law, who was driving, that the babies were going to be born in the car.

The twins, both boys, came weeks early.

First came Kane.

She told KOCO that he was born in her clothes because she didn’t have time to take them off.

“I still had clothes on, so I had to literally get him out of my pants," she said.

“I just threw him on my chest and started cleaning him off really good and trying to clean his nose, his mouth, and wanted to keep him warm, so I wrapped him up in a hoodie,” she added.

As she held Kane, Kallan was born five minutes later, still in the amniotic sac.

The family found out about the new additions when Dugger-Kemp’s sister called to ask for the camp’s gate code. The new mom asked her grandmother-in-law to answer the call. Dugger-Kemp FaceTimed with her sister to share the news. Shortly afterward, Dugger-Kemp’s husband called his sister-in-law about her arrival at the camp and found out he had two new sons.

Dugger-Kemp’s husband met his sons at a gas station parking lot where the ambulance had stopped to help his family, “Today” said.

“He was bawling his eyeballs out,” Dugger-Kemp said. “He was apologizing for not being there.”

Kane and Kallan were healthy: Kane weighed 4 lb 4 oz, and Kallan came in at 3 lb 15 oz.

They are, however, in neonatal intensive care until they gain enough weight and are able to maintain their body temperature, which is normal for preemies.

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