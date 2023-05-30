WWE star Alexa Bliss, singer Ryan Cabrera expecting first child

Expecting: Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are expecting their first child in December. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Alexa Bliss has a reputation for unpredictability in the wrestling ring. It turns out that the WWE star has a flair for the unexpected in real life, too.

Bliss, 31, and her husband, singer Ryan Cabrera, announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child in December, according to the wrestler’s Twitter account.

“It was a total surprise, as we weren’t trying at all,” Bliss, whose non-stage name is Alexis Kaufman Cabrera, told E! Online. Ryan Cabrera, 40, said they were “1 million percent surprised” but were happy with the news and “couldn’t be more excited.”

The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 💖💙 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!! pic.twitter.com/YKTboYw7pF — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 30, 2023

“We FaceTimed my mom immediately,” Bliss told E! Online. “And then shared the news with Ryan’s family.”

The couple married in April 2022. Bliss, a Columbus, Ohio, native, has been a marquee star in women’s pro wrestling since joining WWE in 2013. She portrayed the character of a possessed girl who carries a demonic doll named Lilly.

According to WWE, Bliss is a former three-time Raw women’s champion, the promotion’s three-time women’s tag team titlist and a two-time SmackDown women’s champ. She is also a previous winner of WWE’s Money in the Bank competition.

According to WrestlingInc, Bliss’ most recent appearance on WWE television came during the 2023 Royal Rumble on Jan. 28, when she lost a Raw women’s championship match to Bianca Belair.

Cabrera cracked the music charts in 2004 with his single, “On the Way Down.”

Bliss and Cabrera began dating in 2019 and got engaged in November 2020, according to Bleacher Report. In an interview with People, Bliss called the wedding “very non-traditional” and “rockstar-themed.”

Two months ago, Bliss revealed that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. At the time, Bliss told her social media followers that she is “all clear now,” admonishing herself on Twitter with a post that read, “Dear younger me, you should have stayed out of tanning beds.”

