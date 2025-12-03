YouTube rolls out Recap, a review of your viewing habits

YouTube is giving you a look back at your 2025 viewing habits.

If you ever wondered how much you watch on YouTube or what exactly you view when you go down the rabbit hole, the video platform will now tell you.

YouTube has introduced YouTube Recap.

The company said it “uniquely highlights interests, deep dives, and moments you explored this year, based on your watch history.”

To find your Recap, go to the You tab on both mobile and desktop versions. There you will discover 12 cards that highlight channels, interests and the evolution of your habits.

If music was your 2025 jive, then you’ll also get a personalized list of artists and songs of the year, where you can get a deeper look at genres and podcasts.

It may also lump you into a personality category depending on your habits, from Sunshiner to Wonder Seeker, Connector or Skill Builder.

