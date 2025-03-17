Try Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's 'first date shrimp'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are giving fans the opportunity to recreate their first-date meal.

The two have teamed up with Thai restaurant Jitlada in LA to offer “Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s First Date Shrimp.”

"My very first date with @itsbennyblanco was at @jitladaLA on Sunset Blvd," Selena wrote on social platform X. "To celebrate our upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, we only thought it was right for you to experience it too! Visit Jitlada if you want to try First Date Shrimp, starting today."

The meal will be offered through March 23.

Benny and Selena recently recreated their first date by visiting Jitlada to cook the fried shrimp with curry with help from the eatery's chef, Jazz Singsanong.

The song inspired by their first date, "Sunset Blvd," was released on Friday. I Said I Love You First is out March 21.

