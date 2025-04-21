Tyla denies her Coachella outfit was inspired by Britney Spears

When Tyla performed at Coachella on Friday, she wore a green bikini top and low-slung denim shorts with green fringes, crystals and safety pins. But when fans suggested it was similar to a certain iconic outfit worn by a certain iconic female pop star, Tyla denied it.

Many fans and publications believed that Tyla was paying homage to Britney Spears with her Dolce & Gabbana fit, because it strongly resembled the one Britney wore to sing "I'm a Slave 4 U" at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards — the same performance where she danced with an albino python.

However, Tyla shut down that speculation on a social platform X post that referred to the alleged influence by writing, "Love her but I just thought the outfit was fly…no inspo."

Tyla has cited Britney as an influence in the past, along with Aaliyah, Whitney Houston and Tems.

In other Tyla news, during Coachella she teased a new song that may or may not be called "Bliss" — but she also just announced her own smoothie at upscale market Erewhon, which is definitely called Bliss.

The drink features coconut milk and coconut water, hibiscus tea, mango, pineapple and lemon juice, coconut cream and maple syrup, among other ingredients. Proceeds will go to support 18twenty8, a charity that supports women in Tyla's home country of South Africa.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.