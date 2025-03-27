Uptown (Non) Fiction: Mark Ronson releasing memoir, 'Night People,' in September

Before he became an Oscar-winning songwriter and producer, Mark Ronson was a staple of New York City nightlife, spinning records in all the hottest clubs. The "Uptown Funk" artist is reminiscing about those days in a new memoir called Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City.

The book, organized by the venues where Ronson used to hang out and work, details his experiences navigating Manhattan's glamorous club life in the days before cellphones and, along the way, "finding a community of people who, in their own strange, cracked ways, lived for the night."

“DJing in 90s New York City informed everything I ever did after, becoming the foundation for all my future work and creativity,” Mark says in a statement.

"I wanted to capture that transformative period of my life and celebrate three of my great loves: the art of DJing, the thrilling energy of New York City after dark, and the wild and wonderful characters who populated our world and became my second family."

He adds, "This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity—a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself.”

In addition to winning an Oscar for co-writing Lady Gaga's "Shallow," Ronson's best known for his Bruno Mars collaboration "Uptown Funk" and his work with Amy Winehouse, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Adele and many more. Ronson also oversaw Barbie The Album, featuring the Golden Globe- and Grammy-nominated hit "Dance the Night," "What I Made For" and the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken," which he either co-wrote, co-produced or both.

