US Supreme Court says Ed Sheeran 'Thinking Out Loud' lawsuit can't be revived

Ed Sheeran's legal accusers said, "Let's Get It On" — again — but the U.S. Supreme Court said no.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition by Structured Asset Sales, a company that owns part of Marvin Gaye's hit 1973 song "Let's Get It On." SAS had sued Ed, claiming that his 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud" ripped off Gaye's song, but that case was dismissed in November by a lower court.

Structured Asset Sales then asked the Supreme Court to hear the case. That was the petition, obtained by ABC News, that the court denied on Monday; that means the earlier ruling will stand.

However, Billboard reports that Structured Asset Sales has yet another case against Ed, which focuses on the recorded version of Gaye's song, as opposed to the sheet music, which was the focus of the earlier case. The head of SAS told Billboard that other case will now proceed in federal court.

As you may recall, in 2023 a jury cleared Ed of plagiarism in a third suit, which was filed by the family of the song's co-writer, Ed Townsend. Since then, Ed has said in interviews that he now films every one of his songwriting sessions to document his creative process, as insurance against future lawsuits.

