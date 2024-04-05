'Vanderpump Rules' star questions John Mayer's "denial" of her orgy story

On the March 19 episode of Vanderpump Rules, cast member Scheana Shay said that she had once taken part in an orgy with an "A-list celebrity" and strongly suggested it was John Mayer: "Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland. I'll just say that." Now that reports have come out that John had denied her story, Shay is denying the denials.

In the April 5 episode of her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, Shay said, "I mean, I'm sure John doesn't love being a storyline on VPR. But where did he deny this?" she asked. "Because I'm pretty sure it was [the tabloid] The Sun who made that claim. And when I looked at the article, it looks like they just made this up."

The Sun article quotes a "source close to John" who claims, "John has told several people close to him that he never hooked up with Scheana ... he's very annoyed by the entire thing and wants nothing to do with her."

Shay continued, "There weren’t quotes from John [and] there weren’t quotes from his team. There was nothing else in there ... I just wouldn’t believe anything that they have to say, so there’s that.”

Shay also pointed out that when her relationship with John was first reported in 2009, there were no denials from him.

Shay has claimed in the past that she met John in 2008 when she was a waitress at an exclusive club, and the two started dating after he broke up with Jennifer Aniston.

