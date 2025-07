Drake brought out an unexpected guest at his Wireless Festival over the weekend: Vanessa Carlton.

The singer came out for a surprise performance of "A Thousand Miles" on night two of the festival in London Saturday.

"Thank you to the one and only @champagnepapi for inviting me to be a part of his show and for the sweet introduction," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "I am so moved and have been a fan since the beginning. And thanks to everyone behind the scenes that pulled this one off for us."

Drake also brought out Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Rema, Burna Boy and more for the three-night festival.

