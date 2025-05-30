Watch Alex Warren and Jelly Roll get medieval in 'Bloodline' video

Alex Warren and Jelly Roll are throwing it back — way, way back to, like, medieval times — in the video for their new collaboration, "Bloodline."

The clip starts with a guy barricading himself inside a tavern and announcing, "The enemy shall be upon us by nightfall. This tavern will be our tomb." Alex, seated in a corner of the tavern dressed like a soldier, starts polishing his sword as he begins to sing the song, which is about breaking the chain of generational trauma.

"In the dead of night/ On that broken road/ I won’t let you walk alone," he sings, urging everyone else to get ready to fight, but they ignore him.

Then Jelly, smoking a pipe and wearing a hooded cape, chimes in from the corner: "I won’t pretend that I know half the hell you’ve seen/ But that don’t mean it’s something that you’re destined to repeat/ you’re stronger than you think."

He and Alex start singing together as people in the tavern, now inspired, take up arms and get ready for a battle. But then, there's a knock at the door: A guy runs in and yells, "The war is over! The war is over! The battle is won!" Cue Alex, Jelly and the tavern patrons cheering, dancing and drinking in celebration.

Meanwhile, Alex's hit "Ordinary" is still a hit, especially overseas. It's just marked its 11th straight week at #1 on the U.K. charts, tying it with Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits" as the U.K.'s longest-running chart-topper of the 2020s.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.