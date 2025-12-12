Watch Bruno Mars rock out with members of Pearl Jam, Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
By Andrea Dresdale & Josh Johnson

Sure, we've all seen Bruno Mars sing pop and R&B classics, but it turns out he's pretty good at rock, too.

Bruno was one of the many stars who performed at a private company party Thursday at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. The lineup also included Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, and Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Footage on a company employee's Instagram Story shows Bruno singing Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." Other footage on social media shows him belting out Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love," The Police's "Roxanne," Jimi Hendrix's "Fire" and Michael Jackson's rocking track "Dirty Diana."

There was apparently a least one star in the audience, as well. Orlando Bloom posted footage on his Instagram Story of the whole all-star group, including Bruno singing Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode."

As for why all these A-list stars agreed to perform at some company party, Parade reports that the company in question, Eldridge Industries, is an investment and asset management firm that specializes in sports and entertainment.

