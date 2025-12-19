Watch Cher slap Ariana Grande in new 'SNL' promo

Ariana Grande gets her Moonstruck moment in a new set of promos for this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live, which she's hosting.

Cher is the musical guest, and in one promo, Ari and SNL star Bowen Yang fawn over her. "Cher! Am I dreaming?" Bowen asks. The entertainment icon then slaps both of them simultaneously and commands, "Snap out of it!" — echoing her most famous line from the Oscar-winning movie Moonstruck.

"Cher just slapped us!" Ari and Bowen gush as Cher rolls her eyes.

In a second promo, Cher announces, "I got you both a gift!" "We got a gift from Cher? What is it?" Bowen asks. "My presence," Cher jokes, before all three shrug sheepishly.

Saturday will mark Cher's first time appearance on Saturday Night Live since 1987, though she did perform at the SNL50 Homecoming Concert in February. Since this is the final episode before Christmas, it's possible that Cher will sing her newly released holiday song, "Christmas Is Here."

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, Ari revealed that she met Cher for the first time while filming the promos. Of the icon, she said, "She's just the one and only. It's so spectacular and she's just brilliant. I'm so excited."

