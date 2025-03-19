Watch Demi Lovato recreate iconic 'Camp Rock' pose at Dis-KNEE-land

By Andrea Dresdale

Demi Lovato delighted fans by recreating one of her iconic Camp Rock moments during a trip to Disneyland.

Demi did her patented "Disney knees" move in various locations all around the theme park, posting the videos to TikTok and Instagram. She created the move in the first Camp Rock Disney Channel movie while singing "This Is Me": She doubled over at the waist, bent her knees toward each other and lifted up her arm. The move has since been recreated by fans on TikTok multiple times.

"Couldn’t go to Disney without doing the dis-knees," she captioned the posts.

Olivia Rodrigo — who, lest we forget, first gained fame as a Disney star herself — commented, "forreal."

BuzzFeed commented, "WE LOVE A SELF-AWARE QUEEN." And one fan wrote, "She definitely hired a gen z social media manager and we love her for that."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

