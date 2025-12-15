Watch Ed Sheeran lead a sing-along at an NYC bar

Ed Sheeran performs onstage during 2025 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2025 in New York City. (Kevin Kane/WireImage)

What does Ed Sheeran do when he gets offstage? Goes to a bar and keeps on singing.

In a video shared by Asia Roma karaoke bar in New York City, Ed is seen sitting at the bar with Harry Potter star Tom Felton, who is currently reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

As Ed's hit "Perfect" plays on the karaoke system, Ed holds the mic and sings along, before urging the bartender and the crowd, "You've got to sing it, too!"

According to the bar, Ed and Tom popped in on Friday night, the same night that Ed had done a short set at Madison Square Garden, during which he sang — you guessed it — "Perfect."

