Watch Ed Sheeran write KATSEYE's new single, 'Animal'

In addition to circling the globe on his LOOP Tour, Ed Sheeran's been writing songs for other artists. He co-wrote Shakira's World Cup anthem "Dai Dai," for example. Now he's shared behind-the-scenes footage of his latest work: KATSEYE's new single, "Animal."

"I heard @katseyeworld's song Gnarly last year when I was in Mexico and loved it," Ed writes on Instagram. "Said I was a fan and reached out to them to see if I could write them a song. We've created Animal together, go check it out gang and hope you all love it."

In the post, you can see Ed and his co-writers putting together the song, line by line: "Nobody knows you're out of control/ But I see a side behind the closed doors/ They get a glimpse here on the dance floor/ You move like an animal." "This is really good," says one co-writer.

Then you see behind-the-scenes footage of KATSEYE recording the song in the studio. The song, which is out now, will appear on the group's upcoming EP, WILD, due Aug. 14. As previously reported, Ed isn't the only global star who's involved in "Animal." The video features Oscar-nominated actress Demi Moore.

As for why Ed documented the writing of "Animal" on video, he's noted previously that he now films all his songwriting sessions to avoid any plagiarism accusations. He's been accused of that in the past and has even been taken to court over it. P.S. He won.

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