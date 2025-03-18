Watch Ed Sheeran perform in an Irish pub in Boston for St. Patrick's Day

By Andrea Dresdale

Ed Sheeran gets around.

After performing on the streets of New Orleans and in a bar in Nashville over the weekend, Ed spent St. Patrick's Day playing in a pub in Boston. Both Ed and the pub in question, The Dubliner, posted footage of Ed's surprise performance, which included renditions of "Shape of You" and, of course, "Galway Girl."

For the latter, he was backed by a girl playing the fiddle in an Irish band, just like in the song's lyrics. He wore a Celtics jersey for the occasion.

All of Ed's pop-up appearances are leading up to the announcement of his new album project, which is likely called Play. His website currently features a series of mathematical symbols, each representing the name of one of his albums, and the words, "Pressing Play in 3, 2, 1."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

