Watch Gwen Stefani go 'B-A-N-A-N-A-S' on classroom instruments version of 'Hollaback Girl'

The s-word was nowhere in sight, but Gwen Stefani still managed to perform a raucous version of "Hollaback Girl" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Nov. 26.

Gwen took part in the show's popular "Classroom Instruments" segment, where stars perform their best known hits backed up only by things like a xylophone, bongos, tambourines and a kazoo. Gwen sang her part into a banana-shaped shaker, and in keeping with the cheerleader feel of the song, everyone shook shiny silver pom-poms.

Gwen, Fallon and The Roots all shouted out the "This s*** is bananas/B-A-N-A-N-A-S" chorus," dropping out the dirty word.

"Hollaback Girl" was Gwen's first, and to date only, solo #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the third single released from her debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., which recently turned 20. She just released a new album, Bouquet.

