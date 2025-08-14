Watch Jessie Murph perform 'Blue Strips' live from Vevo Studios

Jessie Murph (Courtesy Vevo)
By Andrea Dresdale

In July, Jessie Murph released a live Vevo Studios performance of her song "Heroin," from her current album Sex Hysteria. Now she's back with another live performance, this time for her hit song "Blue Strips."

In the performance, Jessie sings the song while sitting in a chair in a room bathed in purply pink light, wearing a sparkly top, black panties and thigh-high white boots. She and her two dancers get up and start performing choreography; she ends the song standing on the chair.

"Blue Strips" is Jessie's first top-20 single, and Sex Hysteria is her first top-10 album. She's currently on her Worldwide Hysteria Tour, which wraps up its North American leg on Sept. 27 in LA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

