Watch Kelly Clarkson sing 'Year 3000' with Jonas Brothers in interview series preview

Despite the recent tragedy in her personal life, Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson is set to premiere Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. In a preview clip, you can watch Kelly and the Jonas Brothers sing together and talk about sharing a bill back in 2005.

Kelly sits down with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the first episode of the interview series. In the preview, Kelly recalls finding out that the brothers had name-checked her in their remake of the Busted song "Year 3000." Busted sang in the original, "Everybody bought our seventh album/ It had outsold Michael Jackson." When JoBros recorded it, they changed the lyric to, "It had outsold Kelly Clarkson."

"It was in a meet and greet and somebody [said], ‘Did you hear the Jonas Brothers song?’ And I was like, ‘What, no.’ And they were like ‘They say your name!’ And I was like 'What?'" Kelly recalls in the preview clip. "I was like, 'That’s so cool! To be referenced in any way in pop culture — I love it.'"

Nick then recalls that in 2005 one of their first festival appearances was in Tom's River, New Jersey, and Kelly was headlining. He laughed, "For years, as a way to get our foot in the door in interviews, we're, 'Yeah, we opened for Kelly Clarkson.' We were not an opener. We were like in the parking lot on like a B-B-B-C stage."

Kelly suggests that they all sing "Year 3000" together, adding, "I just wanna yell my name!" They all launch into an acoustic version of that part of the song and indeed, she stands up and yells, "Kelly Clarkson!"

