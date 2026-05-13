Watch Nick Jonas discuss 'Power Ballad' with Paul Rudd later this month

Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd are coming to New York City to talk about their new movie Power Ballad, but if you're not in the Big Apple, you can still watch their discussion.

Nick, Paul and Power Ballad director John Carney will be at New York's 92nd Street Y cultural center on May 18 for the talk, moderated by journalist and podcast host Josh Horowitz. You can buy tickets to attend in person for 50 bucks, but the cost for a streaming link starts at just $20.

Over 100 independent theaters in the U.K. will screen Power Ballad for free on May 26 and 27.

Power Ballad, opening in select U.S. theaters May 29 and nationwide on June 5, casts Nick as a boy band star named Danny, who's trying to establish himself as a solo artist. Paul plays a washed-up wedding singer named Rick. When the two spend a night hanging out and jamming, Danny steals one of Rick's songs. It ignites his career, but leaves a furious Rick trying to get revenge — and the credit he feels he deserves.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.