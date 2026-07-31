Watch Noah Kahan pretend to call Barack Obama and acknowledge summer playlist pick

Noah Kahan performs onstage during the 'Noah Kahan: Out of Body' SXSW Premiere on March 16, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Netflix)

Noah Kahan has been jokingly complaining for years that former President Barack Obama has never chosen his songs for his annual summer playlist. On Thursday, Obama finally did put one of Noah's songs on his playlist: "Doors," from his album The Great Divide. So Noah decided to acknowledge that at his concert in Arlington, Texas, Thursday night.

As captured in a fan video, Noah picks up a phone onstage and says, "Hello? Obama? You finally put me on your summer playlist after 15 f******years?"

As the audience screams and cheers, Noah continues, "Are you doing OK? It's not a happy song at all. Is everything all right with Michelle?"

"OK, we f****** miss you so much," Noah says, wrapping up the pretend call. "Goodbye!"

One reason why Noah may say he misses Obama is because he's angry that the Trump administration used his song "American Cars" without permission in a social media video. The song has since been deleted from the post on both TikTok and Instagram.

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