Watch Olivia Rodrigo's two new videos for 'drop dead'

Olivia Rodrigo now has not one, not two, but three different videos for her song "drop dead" — one for each major streaming platform.

The YouTube video that debuted last week is the official video for "drop dead," but now, there's one for Apple Music called the "stalked you on the internet" version and one for Spotify titled the "taken that eurostar to france" version.

The "stalked you on the internet" version finds Olivia romping around the Palace of Versailles in France, where much of the official video was filmed. In this version, she appears framed in the MacBook Photo Booth app as if she is, yes, being "stalked on the internet." On Instagram, she wrote, "versailles was so beautiful I didn't wanna stop filming lol!"

The "taken that eurostar to france" video is exactly what it sounds like: It's footage of Liv traveling around to many famous sights and landmarks in London, before hopping the Eurostar to Paris and frolicking around the City of Lights.

On Instagram, she chose to spotlight a frame from that video in which she's on the Eurostar train wearing a baseball cap that says "Winona." This led fans in the comments to call for Winona Ryder to appear in her next video.

Her cap could also be a hint of a song title or lyric on Olivia's upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. After all, we know how much she loves iconic female stars of the '90s.

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