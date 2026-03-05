Watch the trailer for BTS' Netflix special, 'THE COMEBACK LIVE'

The trailer for BTS' THE COMEBACK LIVE has arrived, previewing the March 21 premiere of their live Netflix special.

"We promised our fans that we'd be back," says group member RM in the trailer, which starts with fans expressing their dismay about the group going on hiatus. It shows all seven members of the group standing — individually and collectively — in front of the historic landmark in Seoul, South Korea, where they'll be performing live.

Another member says in a voiceover, "Seven together, we can do anything. Keep swimming" — presumably in reference to "SWIM," the first single from their new album, ARIRANG.

The Netflix special, which will document BTS' first full concert as a group since 2022, will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, who directed Bad Bunny's halftime show and the 2026 Grammys. You can watch it at 7 a.m. ET on March 21, the day after ARIRANG drops.

On March 27, Netflix will stream a documentary about the making of ARIRANG titled BTS: THE RETURN.

Meanwhile, Diplo, who executive-produced the album and personally produced five tracks, says in a statement that the album "takes Korean music into the future."

The producer, who signed onto the project back in 2024, adds, "The early references were trip hop and old-school hip hop. ... [T]he goal was to let BTS’ creativity shine and let them speak their stories as grown men — to show evolution, depth, and perspective.”

