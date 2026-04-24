'We wanna dance with all our friends': Harry Styles flying fans in for residency shows

Harry Styles' upcoming Together, Together tour is playing multiple nights in select cities, but he understands that not everyone can travel to those cities to see him. That's why he's giving fans the chance to win trips there.

"Together, Together has always been about more than just the music," says a note on Harry's website. "It's about the feeling in the room when the lights go down, reaching for someone's hand during your favorite song, thousands of voices coming together as one. That's why we're partnering with American Express for a campaign called We Belong Together, Together."

Fans can register to be flown to each city on the tour from select locations, along with someone who "you'd want next to you in the crowd." In fact, you'll have to explain on your entry form why this particular person "embodies Together, Together." You also have to be 18, and there's one entry allowed per person.

Entries are now open for Amsterdam. Harry's shows there begin on May 16.

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