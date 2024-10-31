The Weeknd releases music video for new song, 'São Paulo'

By Mary Pat Thompson

The Weeknd is celebrating Halloween with the release of his new song, "São Paulo."

A music video for the track, featuring Brazilian superstar Anitta, also dropped on Thursday. The video features a haunting storyline, where a pregnant Anitta eventually reveals a face emerging within her belly.

In September The Weeknd performed a sold-out performance in São Paulo, Brazil, which was streamed to millions of fans on YouTube. The concert trended in 24 countries, and featured appearances from Anitta and Playboi Carti.

The release of this new song comes after The Weeknd surpassed his own record as the artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, with over 120 million monthly listeners.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

