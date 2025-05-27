What they want: Tate McRae's duet with Morgan Wallen debuts at #1

Taking over the Billboard Hot 100 isn't a "problem" for Morgan Wallen, especially with some help from Tate McRae.

"What I Want," their duet that appears on Morgan's new album, I'm the Problem, has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's Tate's first #1 on that tally and Morgan's fourth. Tate's first #1 hit follows her first #1 album, So Close to What, which topped the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year.

Tate is now only the seventh Canadian woman ever to top the Hot 100, following Celine Dion, Nelly Furtado, Carly Rae Jepsen, Avril Lavigne, "Black Velvet" singer Alannah Myles and Anne Murray.

In all, six songs from Morgan's I'm the Problem are in the top 10, and he also rules the top three spots. After "What I Want," "Just in Case" is #2 and "I'm the Problem" is #3. He's the first primarily country artist to grab the top three in the 66-year history of the Hot 100.

In addition, "I Got Better" is #7, "Superman" is #8 and "Love Somebody" is #10.

Meanwhile, Morgan and Tate end the 13-week rule of "luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA; the song's now fallen to #5. Alex Warren's "Ordinary," which was #2, falls to #4.

