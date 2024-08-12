What's next for Shaboozey? "More of everything" -- and maybe Song of the Summer, too

Shaboozey's #1 hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" just racked up a fourth non-consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it's currently sitting at #2 on Billboard's rolling Song of the Summer chart. At the end of the summer, Billboard will announce which song will officially take the crown, but Shaboozey tells ABC Audio that he thinks his feel-good track is a great candidate for the honor.

"If you check out the video, it's one take of us just having fun. And I feel like every time you hear that song, you know it's just a time just to have fun and let loose," he says. "So I would love it for it to be the song of the summer, you know?"

If it manages to take the title from the current leader, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help," it'll just be one more milestone in a year that has seen Shaboozey, born Collins Chibueze, rack up a lot of them. In addition to the success of "A Bar Song," he appeared on Beyoncé's acclaimed album Cowboy Carter his album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going debuted in the top five and he landed an opening slot on Jelly Roll's upcoming fall tour.

With all that going on, what will Shaboozey do for an encore?

"Tours, hopefully. More music, more collaborations, more videos, more and more everything, honestly!" he tells ABC Audio. "I'm super excited to keep just, you know, pushing this record and hopefully put out a deluxe."

