Where households have the most and least disposable income

Stretching a paycheck beyond the basics is becoming harder for many Americans. After covering taxes and essential expenses, the disposable income that is left impacts a household's ability to save, invest or stay afloat. But high prices of housing, food, childcare and more can keep households struggling, leaving many families with little or nothing to spare at the end of the month. Furthermore, in most large U.S. cities, the median household income falls short of what's needed to support a small family — sometimes by up to tens of thousands of dollars per year.
Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset subtracted the local costs of necessities from the median household annual income in 100 of the largest U.S. counties. Costs for households with two working adults and one child, as well as households with a single adult, were compared.
Key Findings
- Households in Fairfax County, Virginia have the most disposable income. Costs in 2024 were lowest relative to the median household income in Fairfax County, both for families and single adults. A family of two adults and one child earning the median household income could expect to have $29,941 left over throughout the year, compared with $83,875 left as disposable income for a single adult earning the same median income.
- Only 18% of all counties have a median income higher than the cost to maintain a small family. Out of 100 counties nationwide, only 18 saw positive disposable income leftover after accounting for basic costs, with the surplus going as low as just a few hundred dollars annually. If earning the local median household income, 82% of households would fall financially short supporting two adults and a child.
- Four Texas counties rank among the top 10 places for families with the most disposable income. Collin County ranked second overall with $20,801 left over for small families and $62,193 for single adults. Fort Bend ranked fourth with $15,769 in annual spare income for families and $56,932 for single adults. Denton County came in seventh with families seeing $12,481 leftover from a median income ($53,353 for single adults). Montgomery County also placed eighth with families having $9,254 leftover after expenses ($49,627 for adults).
- Santa Clara County, California, had the highest median household income at $150,502. After accounting for the particularly high costs, Santa Clara County ranked as the third-highest disposable income for a small family at $20,377. For single adults, it had the second-highest level of disposable income at $81,883.
- Those in Bronx County, New York have the least disposable income. The costs for supporting a single adult or a three-person family outweigh the median household income — the only county that had negative disposable income for both household types. Small families might expect a deficit of $58,718 per year, while individuals fall short $8,133 annually. Kings and Queens counties in New York also have the second- and third-highest deficits on disposable incomes for small families.
Top 10 Counties With the Most Disposable Income for a Family
- Fairfax County, Virginia
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $29,941
- Disposable income for a single adult: $83,875
- Median household income: $144,632
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,691
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $60,757
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 11.7%
- Collin County, Texas
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $20,801
- Disposable income for a single adult: $62,193
- Median household income: $113,943
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $93,142
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $51,750
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.9%
- Santa Clara County, California
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $20,377
- Disposable income for a single adult: $81,883
- Median household income: $150,502
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $130,125
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $68,619
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 15.2%
- Fort Bend County, Texas
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $15,769
- Disposable income for a single adult: $56,932
- Median household income: $105,583
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $89,814
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $48,651
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 11%
- Nassau County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $14,306
- Disposable income for a single adult: $77,600
- Median household income: $135,528
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $121,222
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $57,928
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.3%
- Montgomery County, Maryland
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $12,606
- Disposable income for a single adult: $61,610
- Median household income: $118,020
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $105,414
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $56,410
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.9%
- Denton County, Texas
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $12,481
- Disposable income for a single adult: $53,353
- Median household income: $102,711
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $90,230
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $49,358
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.6%
- Montgomery County, Texas
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $9,254
- Disposable income for a single adult: $49,627
- Median household income: $95,241
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $85,987
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $45,614
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.3%
- Bergen County, New Jersey
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $9,136
- Disposable income for a single adult: $62,155
- Median household income: $113,885
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,749
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $51,730
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.5%
- Utah County, Utah
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $8,640
- Disposable income for a single adult: $47,037
- Median household income: $95,085
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $86,445
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $48,048
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.5%
Top 10 Counties With the Most Disposable Income for a Single Adult
- Fairfax County, Virginia
- Disposable income for a single adult: $83,875
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $29,941
- Median household income: $144,632
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $60,757
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,691
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 11.7%
- Santa Clara County, California
- Disposable income for a single adult: $81,883
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $20,377
- Median household income: $150,502
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $68,619
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $130,125
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 15.2%
- Nassau County, New York
- Disposable income for a single adult: $77,600
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $14,306
- Median household income: $135,528
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $57,928
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $121,222
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.3%
- San Francisco County, California
- Disposable income for a single adult: $75,587
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $7,488
- Median household income: $135,366
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $59,779
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $127,878
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 15.5%
- San Mateo County, California
- Disposable income for a single adult: $72,264
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $774
- Median household income: $143,795
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $71,531
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $143,021
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.2%
- Collin County, Texas
- Disposable income for a single adult: $62,193
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $20,801
- Median household income: $113,943
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $51,750
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $93,142
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 10.9%
- Bergen County, New Jersey
- Disposable income for a single adult: $62,155
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $9,136
- Median household income: $113,885
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $51,730
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,749
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.5%
- Alameda County, California
- Disposable income for a single adult: $61,806
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $176
- Median household income: $121,190
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $59,384
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $121,014
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.3%
- Montgomery County, Maryland
- Disposable income for a single adult: $61,610
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: $12,606
- Median household income: $118,020
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $56,410
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $105,414
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.9%
- Suffolk County, New York
- Disposable income for a single adult: $59,703
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$3,883
- Median household income: $119,253
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $59,550
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $123,136
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 17.7%
10 Counties With the Least Disposable Income for a Family
- Bronx County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$58,718
- Disposable income for a single adult: -$8,133
- Median household income: $45,864
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,582
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $53,997
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 29.1%
- Kings County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$40,782
- Disposable income for a single adult: $11,426
- Median household income: $73,244
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,026
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $61,818
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 25.1%
- Queens County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$38,089
- Disposable income for a single adult: $14,514
- Median household income: $80,180
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $118,269
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $65,666
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 22.4%
- Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$36,050
- Disposable income for a single adult: $10,022
- Median household income: $56,385
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $92,435
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $46,363
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 19.4%
- Multnomah County, Oregon
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$30,434
- Disposable income for a single adult: $24,416
- Median household income: $79,432
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $109,866
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $55,016
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.8%
- Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,817
- Disposable income for a single adult: $18,543
- Median household income: $58,375
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $88,192
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $39,832
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.6%
- New York County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,328
- Disposable income for a single adult: $26,229
- Median household income: $95,514
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $124,842
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $69,285
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 19%
- Wayne County, Michigan
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,690
- Disposable income for a single adult: $15,056
- Median household income: $55,928
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $82,618
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $40,872
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.1%
- Los Angeles County, California
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,204
- Disposable income for a single adult: $27,065
- Median household income: $82,455
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $108,659
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $55,390
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 22.6%
- Monroe County, New York
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$25,431
- Disposable income for a single adult: $23,303
- Median household income: $68,169
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $93,600
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $44,866
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 14.2%
10 Counties With the Least Disposable Income for a Single Adult
- Bronx County, New York
- Disposable income for a single adult: -$8,133
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$58,718
- Median household income: $45,864
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $53,997
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $104,582
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 29.1%
- Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
- Disposable income for a single adult: $10,022
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$36,050
- Median household income: $56,385
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $46,363
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $92,435
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 19.4%
- Hidalgo County, Texas
- Disposable income for a single adult: $11,094
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$22,561
- Median household income: $48,825
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $37,731
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $71,386
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.5%
- Kings County, New York
- Disposable income for a single adult: $11,426
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$40,782
- Median household income: $73,244
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $61,818
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $114,026
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 25.1%
- Queens County, New York
- Disposable income for a single adult: $14,514
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$38,089
- Median household income: $80,180
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $65,666
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $118,269
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 22.4%
- Wayne County, Michigan
- Disposable income for a single adult: $15,056
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$26,690
- Median household income: $55,928
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $40,872
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $82,618
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.1%
- El Paso County, Texas
- Disposable income for a single adult: $15,814
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$20,357
- Median household income: $53,441
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $37,627
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $73,798
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.3%
- Miami-Dade County, Florida
- Disposable income for a single adult: $16,491
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$24,235
- Median household income: $66,952
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $50,461
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $91,187
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 24.3%
- Jefferson County, Alabama
- Disposable income for a single adult: $18,482
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$22,036
- Median household income: $61,996
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $43,514
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $84,032
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 13.9%
- Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
- Disposable income for a single adult: $18,543
- Disposable income for a 2 adult, 1 child household: -$29,817
- Median household income: $58,375
- Cost of necessities for a single adult: $39,832
- Cost of necessities for two working adults with one child: $88,192
- Percentage of households where housing costs exceed 50% of income: 16.6%
Data and Methodology
This SmartAsset study considered 100 of the largest U.S. counties for which data was available. Median household income data comes from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps data for 2024. Data for the cost of necessities for a single adult, as well as two working adults with one child, comes from MIT Living Wage Calculator as of February 2024.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.
