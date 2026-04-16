Why the voices of HUNTR/X can't just go on tour right now

Now that "Golden" has won an Oscar and a Grammy, what's next for the three women who sang that song as the voices of KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X? It seems the one thing that people really want is something they may not be able to provide.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI — the Women of the Year for Billboard's 2026 Women In Music issue and event — speak to Billboard about what they want to do next as a unit. "We could tour together," says EJAE.

"I mean, people have been asking for a tour," says REI. "We, unfortunately, do not hold that power." She's referring to the fact that Netflix owns the rights to KPop Demon Hunters.

"We don't, but that'd be cool," EJAE adds. "It would be cool," agrees REI. Then, addressing the fans, she adds, "You got to demand it more, though!"

"I just can’t even imagine the memories we would make on tour," adds Audrey Nuna. "Honestly, I feel like a theater kid again when I’m around you guys. There’s just this excitement of, like, our teams squadding it up together."

EJAE suggests if they do get the nod, they could recreate the scene in the film where the trio sing "How It's Done" on the HUNTR/X jet. "That'd be sick," she says.

While we wait for that, EJAE says, "We would love to write together;" REI suggests, "We should start a [record] label."

As for the KPop Demon Hunters sequel set for 2029, that's another waiting game. EJAE says they "don't really know" if they're involved, and Audrey reveals, "We're also waiting for the call."

"We are," agrees EJAE. "Stay tuned, guys."

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