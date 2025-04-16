Woman sues Backstreet Boy Nick Carter for sexual assault, claims he gave her an STD

A woman who claims she had a sexual relationship with Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter 20 years ago is now suing the singer, claiming that he sexually assaulted her and gave her an STD, which led to her contracting cervical cancer.

Carter has denied the allegations, with his attorney saying in a statement to ABC Audio that the singer “does not recall ever even meeting” the plaintiff and that he “certainly never had any romantic or sexual relationship with her. Ever."

In her complaint, obtained by ABC News, Laura Penly alleges she and Carter had a sexual relationship from December 2004 to February 2005, when she was 19. The two would see each other every three weeks or so, and Penly states she asked Carter to wear protection. However, she claims he refused and, according to the complaint, "led [her] to believe that he was 'clean' of sexually transmittable diseases."

According to the complaint, Penly says Carter had sex with her twice, without her consent and at least once without protection, and told her not to tell anyone because "nobody would believe her."

The complaint states that in July 2005 Penly tested positive for several STDs and for cancerous cells. In August 2005, Penly was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer. She claims this was a result of Nick infecting her with HPV, another STD.

The claim states that Penly has suffered "severe emotional distress, physical anguish, medical issues, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma" as a result of Nick's actions, and has also "experienced ongoing harassment" from Backstreet fans. She's asking for punitive damages, attorney's fees and medical fees.

"It takes profound courage and resilience for survivors of sexual assault to publicly come forward in pursuit of justice, particularly in the music industry that has long fostered a pervasive environment of sexual exploitation," said Penly's lawyer, Gianna N. Elliot. "Carter used his power, status, and fame to sexually abuse and assault multiple young women and avoid any accountability. This lawsuit aims to change that pattern."

Carter has been sued for sexual assault by three other women; he has denied all allegations and has not been charged with any crimes related to them. He's countersued all three women for defamation, though one of his claims was tossed out last year.

In response to Penly's suit, Carter's attorneys provided a statement to ABC Audio. It read, "This is just more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers who continue to abuse the justice system to try to ruin Nick Carter. It’s drawn from the same predictable playbook – lie in wait for decades until Mr. Carter is celebrating a professional milestone, then hide behind litigation privilege to make utterly false claims in an attempt to inflict maximum damage on Nick and his family."

