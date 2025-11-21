You can now see the project Ed Sheeran is 'most proud of in my career so far'

Ed Sheeran has broken multiple streaming and touring records, won countless awards, and even acted on TV and in movies — but Friday marks the release of what he calls "the project I am most proud of in my career so far."

It's his Netflix special ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran, which he made with Philip Barantini, director of the Emmy-winning series Adolescence. It shows Ed traveling through the streets of New York City performing impromptu gigs. It was all captured in a single take, a feat that required the work of nearly 1,000 individuals.

Ed writes in an email to his fans, "It felt like everything i'd ever done since being a teenager has led up to this. It was insanity shooting. We had an hour on the camera, no more, and had to do it all live in one take through the streets of New York in rush hour. Venue to taxi to highline to bus to hotel to bar to car to street to subway to venue, all playing live, in one continuous shot."

"It was stress, but so fun. Phil who made it had made two of my favourite projects, adolescence and boiling point, so it was an honour to work with him," Ed continues. "If you have a spare hour ... please go and watch it on Netflix. I’m so immensely proud of it."

You can see a clip of the special on Ed's Instagram.

