'Your girl is gonna be OK': Lil Nas X speaks out after arrest

Lil Nas X has resurfaced in a video on his Instagram Story, in which he assures fans that all is well following his arrest on Aug. 21 that led to him being charged with four felonies.

Nas says in the video, "Your girl is gonna be OK, y'all. OK? She's gonna be alright. She's gonna be alright."

He then continued, "S***. That was f****** terrifying. That was terrifying! That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”

The rapper's comments came after his father told reporters that his son was "very remorseful" over the incident. The "Montero" rapper, 26, was arrested and taken to a hospital on Aug. 21 after he was seen roaming down a street in Los Angeles, nearly naked, sources told ABC News.

Video shared by TMZ Hip Hop on the day of his arrest shows Lil Nas X walking in nothing but white cowboy boots and his underwear.

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, appeared in person at the Van Nuys courthouse on Monday afternoon to enter a not guilty plea, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC.

He had been charged earlier in the day with three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. All four counts are felony charges, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Bail was set at $75,000. The rapper's next court date will be Sept. 15.

