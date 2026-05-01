Zara Larsson continues her tradition of collabs with 'Midnight Sun: Girls Trip'

Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, Zara Larsson's reimagined version of her 2025 album, Midnight Sun, is out now, featuring female artists — like Shakira, Tyla, Kehlani, Madison Beer and PinkPantheress — on remixes of every track. Collabs are nothing new for Zara, whose breakthrough single, "Never Forget You," was a joint track with MNEK. She told ABC Audio back in 2023 how much she enjoys collaborations.

"I've never collaborated with anybody that I didn't love. I think that it's like the first step. It's great if you like their music and what they do," Zara said.

"I've had so many collabs that I absolutely love. One of my biggest songs is 'Symphony' with Clean Bandit, which I think is so stunning and beautiful," said Zara. She closes all her shows with the song, which experienced a resurgence after it became a popular meme.

"It's always nice when it's organic and they're excited to be on it," she added of her collaborators. "I'm not really down for that whole, like, 'Hey, let me give you half a million [bucks] and can I please show up to the video.' ... I don't feel like that usually works."

Zara feels it's easy for her to collab with any artist she likes because she's a pop star. Over the years, she's jumped on records by everyone from Sabrina Carpenter and BTS, to Young Thug, David Guetta and Ty Dolla $ign.

"I think pop is also a really fun genre because it's so broad. Pop can literally be anything," she noted. "And you can dip your toe into R&B or EDM or even hip hop or rock and still kind of keep it pop."

"I think it's just a really fun way of also broadening your audience and your crowd."

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