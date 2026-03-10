Zara Larsson says scoring her first US top-10 hit is 'bonkers bonkerini bikini crazy'

After 18 years as a singer, Zara Larsson has her first U.S. top-10 hit. "Stateside," her remix with PinkPantheress, currently sits at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. In a TikTok video, the Swedish singer describes this milestone as "bonkers bonkerini bikini crazy caroozey."

"I’m 28, and this has been my dream for as long as I can remember,” says Zara, who went professional at age 10. "And it's, like, weird having it happening. And I really enjoy the fact that I’ve been doing this for a long, long, long time and it really is about the journey, not the goal.”

She added, “I get to see it happening, I get to be present and I get to really, like, enjoy every single thing that’s happening.” She continued, "I think the older I get, it's not even really about the charts — even though, like, yippee! — but it's about people listening. It's about you guys listening to the songs, and coming to my shows and having that connection."

"Thank you so much. I don't even know what to say," Zara said. "I'm really happy. Thank you so much."

