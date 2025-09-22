ZAYN to launch Las Vegas residency in January

ZAYN's Las Vegas residency poster (Live Nation Las Vegas)
By Andrea Dresdale

The next chapter in the story of ZAYN's life is here: He's doing a run of shows in Las Vegas.

The former One Direction star will kick off a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Jan. 20. He'll play seven shows, wrapping things up Jan. 31. The set list will cover all four of his studio albums. To officially announce the residency, a helicopter will fly down the Las Vegas Strip Monday night. 

According to a press release, the shows are "only the beginning of what will be a massive year for ZAYN as he gears up for his next chapter."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. PT via ticketmaster.com. Presales start Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT; you can sign up for one of the presales now.

ZAYN's most recent album is 2024's ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS.

Here are the residency dates:
Tuesday, Jan. 20
Wednesday, Jan. 21
Saturday, Jan. 24
Sunday, Jan. 25
Wednesday, Jan. 28
Friday, Jan. 30
Saturday, Jan. 31

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!