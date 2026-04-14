Broadcaster Dick Vitale says he will ‘keep fighting’ after melanoma diagnosis

The legendary basketball announcer. pictured with Charles Barkley, left, said he will "keep fighting" after his latest health setback.

Hall of Fame college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale announced on Monday that he will “keep fighting” after being diagnosed with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity.

Vitale, 86, said he will soon start immunotherapy treatments, The Athletic reported. He has battled several forms of cancer over the past five years.

“I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer,” Vitale said in a statement. “I’m four-for-four and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it five-for-five.”

Sharing a health update on behalf of @DickieV



Your ESPN family is with you every step of the way, Dick ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Uvoiv6dedN — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 13, 2026

Vitale was declared cancer-free last year and returned to the broadcast booth, USA Today reported. Last month, he called a First Four game between North Carolina State and Texas with Charles Barkley, marking the first time the two had worked together.

Vitale has been diagnosed with four different cancers during a five-year span — melanoma, lymphoma, vocal cord cancer and lymph node cancer, the Gainesville Sun reported. He nearly lost his signature voice, according to the newspaper.

Vitale was declared cancer-free in January 2025, Sports Illustrated reported.

In 2023, Vitale underwent a procedure for the removal of vocal cord tissue to determine if it was cancerous, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

He has been treated for dysplasia, which is non-cancerous tissue, that required him to rest his voice for several weeks.

In 2021, Vitale was diagnosed with lymphoma, months after undergoing multiple surgeries to remove melanoma, the Times reported.

Vitale has been a longtime advocate for cancer research, working with the V Foundation -- founded by his friend, the late Jim Valvano, who won a national title at North Carolina State, The Athletic reported. He also has worked to raise money to fight pediatric cancer.

“At 86 years young, I’ve lived a hell of a life, and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer,” Vitale said in his statement, which was posted to social media throught ESPN’s public relations separtment. “No child should ever have to go through what I’ve experienced.

Vitale has been working at ESPN since the network began showing college games in December 1979 and called the network’s first college basketball broadcast.

Before his broadcasting career, Vitale coached basketball at the high school, college and pro levels.

He piloted two high school programs in New Jersey from 1963 to 1971 before becoming an assistant coach at Rutgers, Sports Illustrated reported.

Vitale became head coach at the University of Detroit (now Detroit Mercy) and led the team to the NCAA tournament in 1977 during his fourth and final season at the helm.

He then coached the NBA’s Detroit Pistons for two seasons.

Vitale was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

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