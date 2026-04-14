‘Percy Jackson’ star, Walker Scobell says he will skip prom over death threats to potential dates

FILE PHOTO: Walker Scobell attends the world premiere of Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Fame can be a double-edged sword, and one teen star is skipping a rite of passage because of it.

Walker Scobell, who plays the titular character in the Disney+ series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” has said he will skip prom because of it.

Scobell wrote on Instagram that prom is out of the cards because his potential dates have had death threats from obsessed fans, Variety reported.

“Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom,” he posted. “Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It’s not fair to them or to their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That’s just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this.”

The show follows Jackson, the half-god, half-human demigod son of Poseidon, who goes on mythical quests to save Olympus.

Seasons one and two, based on the “Percy Jackson & the Olympians” book series by Rick Riordan, have aired on Hulu and Disney+. Season three is expected to drop later this year.

Scobell has had to adjust to his fame from the show, telling People magazine that it felt “a little bit weird” to return to classes after the first season aired, but it helped because he has attended the same school since fourth grade.

“Because I feel like I know everybody so well, and I’ve known them for such a long time that ... it’s weirder to act like it’s weird,” he explained. “I feel like you just accept it right away, and everyone has, which has been super nice for me.”

Co-star Aryan Simhadri, who plays satyr Grover Underwood, has had his own run-in with fans who crossed a line

He told Entertainment Weekly that he was out and “40 drunk college girls” recognized him.

“I was feeling pretty uncomfortable, so I put my hands in my back pockets,” Simhadri said. “And then she reached around and put her hand inside of my back pocket, with my hand already in there. There’s not enough room in the back pocket of jeans for more than one hand. She lingered there a little longer than I would have liked. Not that I would have liked it at all.”

Leah Jeffries, who plays Annabeth Chase, was targeted by racist comments when her casting was announced. Riordan said at the time, “We should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

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