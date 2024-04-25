Recall alert: 30K log splitters recalled; cylinder rod can separate, move unexpectedly

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of a log splitter. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 29,560 log splitters in the U.S. with an additional 4,690 sold in Canada.

The log splitter’s hydraulic cylinder rod can come off the piston. If it does, the wedge may not retract. If you reengage the rod to the piston the rod and wedge may move unexpectedly and cause someone to get hurt.

The log splitters were sold under various brands, including Oregon, PowerPro, Country Tuff, and Speeco.

The following models are being recalled:

CT25TKO-1 Country Tuff 25 Ton Log Splitter

CT25TKO-2 Country Tuff 25 Ton Log Splitter

CT35TKO-1 Country Tuff 35 Ton Log Splitter

CT35TKO-2 Country Tuff 35 Ton Log Splitter

OR25TBS-1 OREGON 25 Ton Log Splitter

OR30TBS-1 OREGON 30 Ton Log Splitter

OR30TKO-1 OREGON 30 Ton Log Splitter

OR30TKO-2 OREGON 30 Ton Log Splitter

OR35TBS-1 OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter

OR35THO-1 OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter

OR35TKO-1 OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter

OR35TKO-2 OREGON 35 Ton Log Splitter

PP25TH0-1 PowerPro 25 Ton Log Splitter

PP25TK0-1 PowerPro 25 Ton Log Splitter

PP30TKO-1 PowerPro 30 Ton Log Splitter

PP35THO-1 PowerPro 35 Ton Log Splitter

PP35TKO-1 PowerPro 35 Ton Log Splitter

SP25TKO-1 SpeeCo 25 Ton Log Splitter

SP30TKO-1 SpeeCo 30 Ton Log Splitter

SP35TKO-1 SpeeCo 35 Ton Log Splitter

The following cylinder kits are also part of the recall:

622545ASY, 5 IN CYLINDER KIT WITH DECAL

S622522ASY, 4.5 IN CYLINDER WITH DECALS, DI

622906ASY, 4 IN CYLINDER KIT W/ DECALS

The brand names and model numbers can be found on the splitters.

The CPSC said if the wedge does not retract, stop using the splitter immediately and call the company to schedule a repair. Owners should not try to fix it on their own.

For more information call Oregon Tool at 833-948-2590 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also email the company or reach out via its website.

