Recall alert: Morovan gel nail polish remover recalled due to hazardous substances

The FDA announced the recall of approximately 4,000 bottles of gel nail polish remover.

Approximately 4,000 bottles of gel nail polish remover have been recalled because federal officials detected two hazardous substances in the product that are prohibited in cosmetics.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Morovan issued a recall for its nail polish remover after it was determined that the product contained methylene chloride and chloroform. Methylene chloride has been shown to cause cancer in animals and is likely harmful to humans. It is not allowed in cosmetics at any level, according to FDA regulations.

According to the release, the product was sold on Amazon between August 2025 to January 2026. It was packaged in a 15-milliliter (0.5 fluid ounces), square turquoise bottle with a matching green packaging box, the FDA said.

The nail polish remover, which was manufactured in China, had a production date of Feb. 7, 2024, and an expiration date of Feb. 7, 2027.

There have been no illnesses reported, the FDA said.

According to the agency, consumers should stop using the nail polish remover immediately. The FDA suggested that consumers should clearly mark the product bottle and its outer packaging with the word “Recalled” in a prominent location.

The bottles should then be safely disposed of in the customers’ regular household trash.

Morovan said that consumers should take a photograph of the discarded product with “Recalled” clearly visible and submit the image to the company’s customer service department for verification.

The email address for submissions is customer-service@morovan.com.

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