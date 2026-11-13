Washington, D.C. shooting: Who were shooter Matt Lambert, victim James Stuart?

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: Law enforcement investigate at the scene of a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Police have confirmed that one person has died and four more were injured during a shooting incident at a gym in the Northwest area of DC. The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in an apartment. (Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

More details have been released about the mass shooting that rocked Washington, D.C.

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Police have identified the gunman as Matt Lambert. He had a long-running dispute with his condo’s management, The Washington Post reported. He had sued over alleged mold and water damage in his apartment.

He had lived in the building since 2017 after purchasing it in September 2016 for almost $1.1 million, The Associated Press reported.

The legal fight had cost Lambert, an emergency room physician, more than $300,000, his attorney, Joel Braithwaite, said, according to CNN.

Those disputes are believed to be the reason for the shooting that left four wounded and one person dead before Lambert eventually killed himself.

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The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in Washington’s Logan Circle neighborhood, about a mile north of the White House, the AP reported.

Braithwait said the shooting was also the anniversary of the day that Lambert buried his mother.

“The one thing that I did learn is that, unfortunately, today is the anniversary of him burying his mother, and I don’t know how all of those things coalesce, but unfortunately, this is a choice that I hope that my clients would never make, or anyone in litigation would ever make,” Braithwait said, according to CNN.

He said his client was in “great spirits” in the days leading up to the shootings, and that he “had some new beginnings on the horizon, starting a new job on Monday. I know that it was going to be something that was very highly compensated, and it was very highly lauded after.”

Interim D.C. police chief Jeffery Carroll said Lambert went into Vida Fitness gym and shot and killed James Stuart, the manager of his building.

Lambert then returned to his apartment and shot four others from his condo’s balcony on the seventh floor.

“This whole incident took place in less than five minutes. ... I can only imagine being in that area and hearing the gunshots or being inside the gym,” the chief said, according to the AP.

Police spoke to Lambert through the apartment door for more than an hour. The gunman tried to set the residence on fire and shot at police with a shotgun through the door before he killed himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As for those wounded, police said two men and two women were wounded. One person was in critical condition; the others were also hospitalized, but with non-life-threatening injuries, the Post reported. A fifth person was added to the injury count, WRC reported on Friday.

EJF Real Estate Services said Stuart, who was an employee for 13 years, died in a “senseless act of violence,” the newspaper said.

“We are devastated. Jimmy was more than a colleague; he was part of the fabric of this company,” EJF President Scott Burka said, according to the Post. “Our hearts are with his family and everyone who loved him.”

0 of 2 Active Shooter In D.C.'s Logan Circle Area Injures Multiple People WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Police found multiple people injured when responding to an active shooter situation in the Northwest area of DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) DC Shooting Local law enforcement respond to reports of an active shooting investigation, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

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