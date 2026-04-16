Wife sues clinic after husband, wearing metal necklace, sucked into MRI and dies

FILE PHOTO: An MRI scanner room entrance with multilingual safety warning signs. A man, wearing a 20-pound chain for weight training, died when an MRI machine pulled him against the device.

The wife of the man who was sucked into an MRI machine and died is now suing the clinic where the incident occurred.

Adrienne Jones-McAllister filed a lawsuit against Nassau Open MRI, P.C. and others after her husband, Keith McAllister, died from injuries he sustained, GreaterLongIsland.com reported.

The lawsuit was filed this week in the New York State Supreme Court in Nassau County, Newsday reported.

Jones-McAllister was at the office for an MRI of her knee on July 16, 2025. When the scans were complete, she said her husband was asked by a technician to move her from the table, according to People magazine.

Newsday said the machine was still on.

McAllister, at the time, was wearing a “large metallic chain” around his neck, which caused him to be pulled into the medical device.

Jones-McAllister said the chain weighed 20 pounds and her husband wore it for weight training, Newsday reported.

She had previously told News 12 Long Island that McAllister had several heart attacks and that “He went limp in my arms.”

In an online fundraiser, her daughter, Samantha Bodden, said the technician spent several minutes trying to free McAllister from the machine before police were called.

Jones-McAllister “witnessed and was totally aware through all of her senses” what happened. She said her husband suffered from the injuries he sustained until he died the next day.

She said his death was caused by “negligent, wanton, reckless and careless acts” and that the office allowed a “dangerous, hazardous and/or unsafe conditions to exist” because they did not tell him to remove the chain before entering the room.

Jones-McAllister’s suit said she has had “severe and serious personal, psychological and emotional injuries to her mind and body,” those injuries include pain, disability, disfigurement, and loss of body function, the lawsuit states.

She is asking for an undisclosed amount of damages.

GreaterLongIsland.com reported that Nassau Open MRI would not comment on the case.

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