King Charles III coronation live updates: King leaves Buckingham Palace

Coronation day King Charles III leaves St James' Palace ahead of his and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by James Manning - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (James Manning/Getty Images)

A moment of history that the world has not seen in more than 70 years, Great Britain will see the coronation of a new king.

King Charles III became king upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth III on Sept. 8, 2022, but Saturday marks the ceremonial crowning of the king, eight months in the making.

For almost a thousand years, Coronations have been held at Westminster Abbey, and the Order of Service draws on this long tradition, centred around the liturgical theme of 'Called to Serve'.#Coronation



Read the Order of Service in full: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2023

Diamond Jubilee State Coach leaves Buckingham Palace

Update 5:22 a.m. EDT, May 6: King Charles III and Queen Camilla have left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the song “God Save the King,” the national anthem of the United Kingdom played.

The last time this procession happened was for the coronation of the king’s mother Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Faith leaders arrive at Westminster Abbey

Update 5:18 a.m. EDT, May 6: Faith leaders, including those of non-Protestant faiths, were the first to enter Westminister Abbey, followed by representatives from the countries and territories over which King Charles III rules, CNN reported. The flags of the nations will accompany governors-general and prime ministers.

Original report: Crowds had their first sitting of the king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla as they arrived at Buckingham Palace less than two hours before the ceremony began, CNN reported. They will process from the palace to Westminister Abbey where guests and heads of state have gathered to take part in the historic event.

